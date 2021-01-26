LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Stock Price Down 20.3%

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD) fell 20.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. 75,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 44,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.

About LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD)

LiveWorld, Inc, a digital agency and software company, provides social media solutions for pharmaceuticals and healthcare, financial services, travel and hospitality, retail, and consumer packaged goods industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs.

