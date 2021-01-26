LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to post $2.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.99 billion. LKQ reported sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year sales of $11.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.47 billion to $11.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $12.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 22,842.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,149,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $281,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105,087 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 103.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,097 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1,059.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,162,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,663 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 16.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,502,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 941,323 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 271.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,161,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 848,441 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.81. LKQ has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

