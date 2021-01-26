Lobstex (LOBS) Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $619,906.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,178,820 coins and its circulating supply is 21,178,808 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

