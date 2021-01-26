Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 26.00-26.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $26.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.1-68.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.04 billion.

Shares of LMT opened at $343.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.58. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

