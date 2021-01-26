LockTrip Price Up 15.2% Over Last Week (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00002041 BTC on major exchanges. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $9.81 million and approximately $15,920.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LockTrip

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

