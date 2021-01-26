Loki (LOKI) Price Tops $0.56 on Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,434.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.43 or 0.04206748 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.82 or 0.00412599 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $426.81 or 0.01315919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.36 or 0.00534487 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.09 or 0.00422685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.74 or 0.00267439 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00022796 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.