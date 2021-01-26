Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) Trading Up 22.2%

Shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) traded up 22.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 1,439,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,666,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$23.95 million and a PE ratio of -9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

