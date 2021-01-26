Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Shares of Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

LONKF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lonking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. It also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts. In addition, the company offers components, such as axles, gear boxes, cylinders, gears, castings, and high-end hydraulic pumps and valves; and main valves, parts, pilot oil valves, radial plunger motors, swing motors and reducer assemblies, and variable plunger pumps.

