Loom Network Price Reaches $0.0657 on Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. Loom Network has a market cap of $63.77 million and $24.82 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for $0.0657 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00069804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.60 or 0.00848878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00051715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.86 or 0.04375729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017715 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network is a token. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

