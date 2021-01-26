Loopring Market Capitalization Tops $525.19 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $525.19 million and $106.00 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001338 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00070680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.08 or 0.00845664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00051311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.17 or 0.04534165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015571 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017555 BTC.

Loopring Profile

LRC is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,215,335,499 tokens. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

