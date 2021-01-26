Loopring [NEO] 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $30.00 (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, DragonEX, Gate.io and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, DragonEX, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

