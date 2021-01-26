Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 20,039 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.7% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,087,147,000 after buying an additional 706,111 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,753,000 after buying an additional 958,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,036,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,293,000 after buying an additional 677,510 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after buying an additional 2,396,294 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $391,992,000 after buying an additional 427,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $174.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.