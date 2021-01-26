Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Trading Up 5.9%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) was up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.76 and last traded at $10.34. Approximately 5,713,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,048,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52.

About Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY)

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.