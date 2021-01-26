Lumentum (LITE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Lumentum to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Lumentum has set its Q2 guidance at $1.70-1.90 EPS and its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 1.70-1.90 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lumentum to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $98.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $59.06 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Lumentum from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 4,865 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $437,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,116,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,181 shares in the company, valued at $8,918,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,767 shares of company stock worth $5,348,125 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

