Lunyr (LUN) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $234,546.04 and approximately $25,477.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunyr token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00069477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.13 or 0.00842524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00050578 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,390.60 or 0.04385903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017767 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

LUN is a token. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

