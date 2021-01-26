Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Trading Up 7.7%

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) was up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 4,897,193 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 3,617,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.68.

Luokung Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Luokung Technology Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Luokung Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luokung Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.