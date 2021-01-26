LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) Given a €530.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) has been given a €530.00 ($623.53) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($588.24) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €550.00 ($647.06) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €536.00 ($630.59) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €440.00 ($517.65) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €527.13 ($620.15).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne (MC.PA) alerts:

Shares of MC traded down €9.60 ($11.29) on Tuesday, reaching €501.90 ($590.47). 415,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,386. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 12 month high of €260.55 ($306.53). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €505.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €440.55.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne (MC.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne (MC.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.