M/I Homes (MHO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $847.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.80 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, analysts expect M/I Homes to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $54.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. M/I Homes has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $55.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

