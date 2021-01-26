M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.47

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.47 and last traded at $53.34, with a volume of 1265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.03.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $847.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.80 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. Equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 45.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,920,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,150,000 after purchasing an additional 51,527 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 5.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 72,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 17.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

