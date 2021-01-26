Maecenas Market Cap Tops $49,076.13 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 47.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $49,076.13 and $952.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Maecenas has traded down 57.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00070344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.27 or 0.00822661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007103 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00049217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,366.93 or 0.04271321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00017426 BTC.

Maecenas Token Profile

ART is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

