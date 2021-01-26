Magnis Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:URNXF) Trading Up 5.9%

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) shares were up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 19,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 9,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13.

About Magnis Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:URNXF)

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and East Africa. It primarily explores for natural flake graphite used in batteries for storing electrical energy. The company holds a 100% interest in the Nachu graphite project located in southeast Tanzania.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnis Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnis Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.