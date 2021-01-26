MahaDAO (MAHA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.20 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. MahaDAO has a market cap of $10.10 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar. One MahaDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $12.88 or 0.00040096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00052737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00128338 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00072623 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00279328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00068533 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038254 BTC.

MahaDAO Token Profile

MahaDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,601 tokens. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

MahaDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

