Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Trading 1% Higher

Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY)’s share price traded up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $26.25. 138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,313.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Mail.ru Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mail.ru Group Limited will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Communications and Social, Games, and New Initiatives segments. It operates Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Search Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, predictive analytics, a service for customer analytics; and Rating Mail.ru to evaluate the site attendance rates, study the socio-demographic and technological characteristics of the audience, and build analytical reports in accordance with these data.

