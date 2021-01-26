Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Trading 1% Higher

Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY)’s share price traded up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $26.25. 138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,313.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Mail.ru Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mail.ru Group Limited will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Mail.ru Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MLRYY)

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Communications and Social, Games, and New Initiatives segments. It operates Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Search Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, predictive analytics, a service for customer analytics; and Rating Mail.ru to evaluate the site attendance rates, study the socio-demographic and technological characteristics of the audience, and build analytical reports in accordance with these data.

