Malacca Straits Acquisition (NASDAQ:MLAC) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC)’s stock price rose 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 172,024 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 76,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04.

Get Malacca Straits Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAC. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $8,100,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,989,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,945,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,885,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,916,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses which are part of Southeast Asian business conglomerates in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.