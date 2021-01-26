Manchester Financial Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 13,202.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the quarter. Roku accounts for 0.9% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Roku by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku stock traded down $7.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $418.81. 70,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,087,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -500.45 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $448.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $364.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.37.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROKU. TheStreet raised shares of Roku from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.22.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $7,276,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total transaction of $24,072,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,048.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 598,203 shares of company stock worth $181,266,207 over the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

