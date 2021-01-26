Manchester Financial Inc. Has $22.87 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,908 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 14.2% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Manchester Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF worth $22,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 417,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,952,000 after acquiring an additional 29,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,589,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,782. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.77. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $94.43.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

