Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 80,793 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Manchester Financial Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,793 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.77. The stock had a trading volume of 76,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,050. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $132.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.97.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

