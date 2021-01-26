Manchester Financial Inc. Takes Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000. NETSTREIT accounts for about 1.4% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Manchester Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of NETSTREIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTST. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of NTST stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.53. 2,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,893. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $19.82.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Equities research analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

