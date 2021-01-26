Manhattan Associates (MANH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MANH opened at $118.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.82 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.68.

A number of analysts recently commented on MANH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.29.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,157,743.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $2,081,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

