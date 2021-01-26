Manna 24-Hour Volume Hits $13.00 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, Manna has traded down 69.9% against the dollar. Manna has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $13.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manna coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Manna alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,264.71 or 0.98856321 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,947,165 coins and its circulating supply is 661,236,038 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.