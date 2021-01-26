Manna Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 50% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Manna has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manna coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Manna has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,117.46 or 0.97853000 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003160 BTC.

About Manna

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,947,806 coins and its circulating supply is 661,236,020 coins. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

