ManpowerGroup (MAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $92.57 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 64.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.17 and a 200-day moving average of $79.59.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.91.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

