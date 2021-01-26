MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Reaches $0.0271 on Top Exchanges

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One MAP Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $8.64 million and approximately $369,751.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00050980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00129464 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00278815 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00070016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00068535 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00036708 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

