Marathon Petroleum (MPC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MPC opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.62.

Several research firms have commented on MPC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.93.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

