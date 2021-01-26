MarineMax, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.25 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MarineMax in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.16.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

HZO stock opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $46.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.00.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,148.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 4,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $156,759.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,597.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,949,932 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 684.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,118,000 after buying an additional 178,073 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,407 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

