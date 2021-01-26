MARK.SPACE (MRK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $139.00

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. MARK.SPACE has a total market cap of $511,849.55 and approximately $139.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MARK.SPACE has traded 81% higher against the US dollar. One MARK.SPACE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00053551 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MARK.SPACE Token Profile

MARK.SPACE is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 804,998,349 tokens. The official message board for MARK.SPACE is medium.com/@markspace . MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio . The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace . MARK.SPACE’s official website is mark.space

MARK.SPACE Token Trading

MARK.SPACE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARK.SPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MARK.SPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

