Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,211,000 after buying an additional 902,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,571,000 after purchasing an additional 733,147 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $76,509,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 125,430.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 627,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,960,000 after purchasing an additional 627,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $55,200,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Insiders have sold a total of 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

Shares of MMC opened at $112.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.20. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $120.97. The company has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

