Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:MRTN traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $17.61. 284,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,762. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.06. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous None dividend of $0.45. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In related news, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $107,817.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

