Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Trading Up 6%

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) was up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 385,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 249,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $75.37 million, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 2.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 264.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 226,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 164,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 163,431 shares in the last quarter. 27.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.