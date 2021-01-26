Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 134,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,000. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.7% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 47,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.12. 2,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,876. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01.

