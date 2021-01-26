Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 219,649 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 219,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,910,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 7.5% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,101,000 after buying an additional 733,301 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,591 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,721,000 after purchasing an additional 429,470 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,360,000 after purchasing an additional 226,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,480,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,821,000 after purchasing an additional 354,747 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.24. 4,898,630 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day moving average of $65.18.

