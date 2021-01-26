Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises 0.9% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,093,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,697,000 after purchasing an additional 86,059 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 603,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,761,000 after acquiring an additional 179,508 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 460,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,130 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,644,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 145.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 311,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 184,449 shares during the period.

Shares of FHLC stock remained flat at $$61.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,479. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.57.

