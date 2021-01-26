Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $353.65. 36,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,253. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $353.83.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

