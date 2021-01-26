Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $146,466,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,605,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,764,000 after purchasing an additional 122,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,325,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,292,000 after purchasing an additional 243,584 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 726,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after purchasing an additional 86,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 57,671 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,285. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $27.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.