Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.23 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,747,000 after acquiring an additional 193,542 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,690,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,395 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,589,000 after acquiring an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,464,000 after acquiring an additional 137,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,171,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,842,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

EFAV traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $74.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,293 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.