Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.23 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,747,000 after acquiring an additional 193,542 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,690,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,395 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,589,000 after acquiring an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,464,000 after acquiring an additional 137,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,171,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,842,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $74.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,293 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.96.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.