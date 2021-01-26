Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Invests $8.88 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $386.18. The stock had a trading volume of 31,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,968. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.93. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

