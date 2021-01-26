Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EAGG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $82,000.

Shares of EAGG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.22. 173,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,423. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $57.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.52.

