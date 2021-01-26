Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.69 Million Investment in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up about 1.3% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth $20,041,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 414.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,320,000 after acquiring an additional 142,833 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth $9,678,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth $7,425,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 444,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,954,000 after acquiring an additional 79,919 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FTEC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,796. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.77 and a 200-day moving average of $94.94. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $109.16.

