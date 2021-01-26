Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Makes New $4.02 Million Investment in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,000. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 157.6% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

LQD remained flat at $$136.28 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,507,533. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.36. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.95 and a fifty-two week high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

