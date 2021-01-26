Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 235,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 402,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 333,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 236,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period.

Shares of GSIE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.80. 367,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,071. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.54. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $32.99.

